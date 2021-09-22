Jeffery Eugene Daggy, East Rochester, Ohio

EAST ROCHESTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffery Eugene Daggy, 58, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born May 11, 1963, on the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Mountain Home, Idaho.

Jeffery was a 1982 graduate of United Local High School.

He was the owner of Daggy Construction for 40 years. Jeffery was a volleyball coach for United Local and Salem schools, as well as Club Hollywood.

He was an avid outdoorsman.

Survivors include his wife, Tammy (Metzgar) Daggy; father, Thomas Reeder; four daughters, Jenna (Holt) Mallard of Shreve, Logan Daggy, Kyleigh Daggy and Kendyl Daggy, all of East Rochester; brother, Jay Judd of Muncie, Indiana and a sister, Shannon (Daniel) Elkins of Canyon Lake, Texas.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at Stark Memorial with Dante Digiacoma officiating, followed by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m.

