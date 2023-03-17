SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeannine Ann Schuller, 85, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born August 18, 1937, in Salem, the daughter of the late Louis and Genevieve (Perry) Gologram.

A 1955 graduate of Salem High School.

She worked at the Robert Bycroft Sheltered Workshop as an instructor and previously at Opportunity Homes and Convalescent Center, as an activities director.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

She served as a group leader with Camp Fire Girls and was a member of the Salem Band Parents Association.

Survivors include her husband, William A. Schuller, Jr.; son, Andrew (Heidi) Schuller III of Alexandria, Virginia; two daughters, Chrstine (Ed) McCann of Warren and Heidi Steele of Akron; a sister, Rita Csepke of Spring, Texas; six grandchildren, Stephanie, Josh (Dr. Tiffany) and Alex McCann and Emily (Dillon), Jacob (Rachel) and Connor Steele; great-grandchildren, Rylan and Teagan Mayes, Austin, Archer, Henry and Hallie McCann and two so-to-be born great-grandchildren. Her family was her heart!

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Jo Andric and a brother, Louis Gologram.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Tony Everett presiding. Family and friends will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jeannine’s name to Salem High School Alumni Association, 330 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

