SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeannette M. Mozina, 81, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

She was born to the late Anthony and Anna DeFelice in Salem, Ohio on December 31, 1941.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michael (Kara) Mozina, Mary (Paul) Raitano; grandchildren, Joshua, Ann, Christopher, Mark, and Abigail; and brother, Tony (Georgene) DeFelice.

Preceding her in death is her husband, Edward Mozina; and brother, James DeFelice.

Jeannette was valedictorian of Western Reserve Class of 1959 and a graduate of Hannah E. Mullins School of Nursing.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, with a passion for working with children.

She worked at St. Paul school as a secretary and in the children’s department at Salem Public Library.

Calling hours for Jeannette will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023, and from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at Stark Memorial.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Paul School Foundation, 925 E. State Street, Salem, Ohio 44460, or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeannette M. (DeFelice) Mozina, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.