Jeanne (Breault) Smith, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne (Breault) Smith, a native of Salem, Ohio died at her home at the Inn at Ironwood in Canfield on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

She was born on April 16, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late Aldie “Shorty” and Angelina Breault.

Jeanne was a 1948 graduate of Salem High School and was employed by Ohio Bell and AT&T.

Her husband, Norman Smith, a former Salem Police Fire Chief, preceded her in death in 2018.

Jeanne is survived by two sons, Steve (Susan) Smith of Lancaster and Randy (Amy) Smith of Cincinnati; two daughters, Linda (John) Feeney of Navato, California and Mickey Buck of Columbiana; seven grandchildren, Gail (Tim) Barnhart, Erinn (Steve) Steinbarger, Kelly (Brandon) Simms, Eric (Kimmee) Richardson, Zach (Saundra) Smith, Ali (Sam) Hathaway and Max (Erin) Smith; great grandchildren, Caiden, Baeli and Gabe Smith, Sophie and Sienna Steinbarger, Brady and Brooklyn Barnhart and Bri Hathaway.

Jeanne was the last of the Breault pioneer family. She was preceded by her parents, as well as five brothers, Lawrence (Shike) Breault, Wilford (Buck) Breault, Ruben (Ben) Breault and Melvin (Bud) Breault and Russell Breault died very young. Three sisters, Loretta (Pete) Herman, Geraldine (Walter) Turner and June (Mike) Raddick also preceded her in death.

After retirement, Jeanne and Norm enjoyed traveling to all 50 states and around the world. Besides spending time with her loving family, she enjoyed tennis, reading, golf and spending time at Sevakeen.

Jeanne requests that any remembrances be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Salem, 436 E. Second St., Salem, OH 44460, Salem Alumni Association, 330 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460, or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512. She requests no flowers please,

Friends and family will be received from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, Salem with Rev. Ross Jackson officiating.

A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.

