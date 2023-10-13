SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanette Kuehn, 89, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 3, 2023, at her home in Salem.

Jeanette was born on January 19, 1934, in Cleveland, OH the daughter of the late Frank and Pearl (Wisniewski) Koskee.

Jeanette was a 1952 graduate of James Ford Rhodes High School.

Jeanette worked as a Mathematician / Data Entry for NASA during the late 1950’s and early 1960’s. She was one of the first female mathematicians and her job was to calculate the information for space travel and for the landings. After her work with NASA had ended, she worked for Windsor Elementary where she was the head cook for years.

Jeanette was a talented oil painter. She would paint oil scenes, like beach scenes, on the fence of her home in Florida and then make the artwork come to life by placing sand and beach chairs around the painting for her and her husband Ray to enjoy.

Other hobbies for Jeanette to enjoy were jigsaw puzzles, ceramics, and macrame.

Jeanette was a member of Hudson Presbyterian Church and the Red Hats Society in Florida, where she served as “Queen of the Always the Good Time Girls” even after she returned to Ohio to live. While in Florida, Jeanette and Ray were long-time members of the Marion Oaks Civic Association, the German-American Club, the Orange Blossom Opry and Countryside Presbyterian Church in Ocala.

Her husband, Raymond Charles Kuehn, whom she married February 17, 1962, passed away on May 17, 2022, after 60 years of marriage.

Jeanette leaves to cherish her memory, two children, Charles Kuehn and his wife Lynn of San Jose, California and Rebecca Fleming of Damascus, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Joshua, Joanna, Johnathon, Emily, Aaron, Matthew and Mary; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides her husband Raymond, and her parents, Frank and Pearl Koskee, Jeanette was preceded in death by one son, Richard Kuehn; one brother, Frank and one sister, Florence.

A memorial service, celebrating the life of Jeanette will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 22, 2023, in the chapel of the First Presbyterian Church USA, 21 Aurora Street, Hudson, Ohio, where family and friends may gather thirty minutes prior to the start of services.

Jeanette will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery next to her husband and son Richard.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Psalm 23:6 ESV

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

