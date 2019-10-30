Jean Kay Schwartz, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Kay Schwartz, age 74 died at 5:00 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born January 2, 1945 in Salem, daughter of Camille (Ward) Wood of New Garden and the late Wilbur E. Wood.

Jean had worked as a key punch operator at Republic Steel in Massillon, and also worked at Demin-Crane in Salem and Diebold in Canton.

She was a member of New Alexander Christian Church and a 1963 graduate of United Local High School.

Survivors include a son, Jeffrey A. (Cathy) Schwartz of Rogers; a daughter Michele (Dave) Furney of Salem, Alabama; brother, James Wood of New Garden and two grandchildren.

Besides her father, a sister, JoAnn Wood also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Dave Napier officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Woodsdale Cemetery in Hanoverton.

