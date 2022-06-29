SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean E. Prior, (92), formerly of Salem, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 at her daughters home in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

She was born July 22, 1929 in Beloit, Ohio, daughter of the late Orville K. and Emma (Brunner) Burbick.

Jean last worked at Home Care Advantage, Inc. as a file clerk for three years. She previously worked at Glogan’s Hardware and the Salem Public Library.

She was a member of Sunlight Community Church and previously Calvary Baptist Church in Salem, Ohio and Zion Hill Church of the Brethren in Columbiana, Ohio.

Her husband, William B. Prior, whom she married February 1983, preceded Jean in death July 22, 1992.

She is survived by three daughters, Nancy K. (Rex) Brown of Canal Fulton, Ohio, Cyndi S. Blakeman of Leetonia, Ohio and Tammy J. (Robert) Morgan of Port St. Lucie, Florida; son, Steven D. (Joan) Baum of Tucson, Arizona; stepson, John (Jackie) Prior of Leetonia, Ohio; multiple stepgrandchildren, great-grandchildren and a sister, Evelyn Yaggi of Alliance, Ohio.

Jean was preceded in death by her ex-husband, James E. Baum; stepsons, James Prior and Dr. Richard Prior; sisters, Mildred Fiscus, Vanita Kubus and Joann Garwood and brother, Orville K. Burbick, Jr.

Friends and family will be received Friday, July 8, 2022, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Zion Hill Church of the Brethren, 14550 New Buffalo Road, Columbiana, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Roger Dulaney officiating.

Burial will be at the Zion Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 1779 Depot Road, Salem, OH 44460 or Zion Hill Church of the Brethren, 14550 New Buffalo Road, Columbiana, OH 44408.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.