Jean Cameron Johnson, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Cameron Johnson has passed away peacefully Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the age of 95, owing to complications of old age and surrounded by her five children.

She had been a resident of Salem, Ohio, since 1959 and for many years wintered at John’s Island in Vero Beach, Florida.

Born on December 2, 1925, in New York City, New York, daughter of the late David Glenn and Marion (Whipple) Cameron.

She would later move to Beaver, Pennsylvania and would be educated in the local school system, graduating from Beaver High School in 1944.

After graduating from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, she would go on to complete her bachelor’s degree from Penn State University, graduating in 1949 with a major in physical education.

Immediately upon graduation from Penn State, she married Peter C. Johnson in 1949 and they moved to Summitville, Ohio and then to Salem, Ohio, where they would raise their five children.

Throughout much of her life, she played an important hospitality role in the family business, Summitville Tiles. She traveled with her husband to tile industry conventions all over the country and entertained company business associates and customers for five decades.

A 62-year member of the Salem First Presbyterian Church, Mrs. Johnson volunteered many years as a Youth Club instructor at the church.

She was also a long-time volunteer at the Salem Community Hospital as a Gray Lady.

Throughout much of her life, Mrs. Johnson was an avid gardener and floral arranger, a competitive tennis player all the way into her late 80s and was a contract bridge player.

In 2000, she was appointed as a delegate to the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia.

She traveled the world with her husband and family and close friends, visiting all corners of the world, including a vintage train tour of Europe aboard the famed Orient Express.

She and her late husband bought the Spread Eagle Tavern in the late 1980s and established it as an up-scaled restaurant and inn. Mrs. Johnson played an integral role in its interior design.

She was also on the interior design committee charged with redecorating the Salem Golf Club in the late 1980s. She had been a member of the Club since 1949.

Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her late husband of 63 years, Peter C. Johnson.

She is survived by her five children, Christine (Joe) Dahdah of Baltimore, Maryland, Peter (Gail, deceased), Richard (Annie), Bruce (Karen) and David, all of the Salem area. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and by her four great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Johnson is the last survivor of her four siblings but is survived by her many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home in Salem on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A traditional funeral service will be held at the Salem First Presbyterian Church the following morning, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation at 10:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be at Salem’s Grandview Cemetery following the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem First Presbyterian Church Music Fund, 436 East Second Street, Salem, OH 44460.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home,” where your message will be attached to a balloon to remind the family of your love and support at starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jean Cameron Johnson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 27 at the following approximate times:

5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.