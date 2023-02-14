LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Ann Fluharty, 74, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 5, 1948, in Mannington, West Virginia, daughter of the late Robert H. Fluharty and Donna M. Jackson.

Jean has been a Columbiana County resident since 1950. She is a Baptist by faith. Jean worked at Royalty Home Health as a home health aide for three years and previous at Salem Area Humane Society as the Humane officer for 21 years.

Survivors include sisters, Dana Hill, Brenda Schmidt and Terry Leyman; brothers, Robert Fluharty, Thomas Fluharty and Michael Leyman; two life-long friends, Timothy Endicott and Christopher Eidel.

Besides her parents, a sister, Tina Lanney; a niece, Lori A. Custer and stepmother, Margaret Fluharty also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sat., February 18, 2023, at Stark Memorial with Evangelist, Allan Jolly officiating.

