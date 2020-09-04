Jayne Bea Bergman, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jayne Bea Minamyer Bergman, beloved mother, frandmother, and friend passed away peacefully in her home in Austintown, Ohio on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

She was born July 2, 1943 to James and Ethel Jane Minamyer in Salem, Ohio.

Jayne graduated from Salem High, class of 1961.

She married John Bergman in 1962 and raised their three children, Tim, Becci and Freddy in Salem.

Beloved by her grandkids, “Grandma Jayne” endeared herself through her delicious cherry delight, knitted gifts and her Irish spirit.

She is survived by her brother, Freddy; her daughter, Becci, as well as her son, Timothy and his wife, Nancy and grandchildren, Erin Grace, Lauren, Caitlin and Benjamin.

She is preceded in death by her son, Freddy (Frederick); her brother, Jimmy (James) and her parents, James and Ethel.

Grandkids’ Tribute

“May you be showered with shamrocks, all your days.”

This week, we’re grieving the loss and celebrating the incredible life of our beloved family member: Jayne Bea Minamyer Bergman.

“Grandma Jayne” passed away peacefully at home earlier this week—right where she loved to be—sitting in her favorite chair.

An avid sports fan, she went out on top—with the Indians in first place, and the Browns and Fighting Irish both undefeated.

We didn’t know they would be our final goodbyes, but we’re so thankful that we got to spend time with her recently. We’ll hold those moments of laughter, chatter, and love even closer now.

We’ll miss waking up in the wee hours of the morning on our birthdays to a voicemail of her singing “happy birthday.” We’ll miss stepping outside on the front porch for a chat during one of her smoke breaks. We’ll miss her cherry delight, her knitted gifts, and her Irish blessings. But most of all, we’ll miss her warm welcomes and hugs.

This banner that hangs in her hallway says it best:

“May your thoughts be

as glad as the shamrocks.

May your heart be

as light as a song.

May each day

bring you bright happy hours,

That stay with you

all year long.”

Rest easy, Grandma. We love you.

Céad Míle Fáilte

No services or calling hours will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Creamation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

