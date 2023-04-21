SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jay A. Detell, 75, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Salem North Healthcare.

He was born Aug. 7, 1947, in Salem, son of the late John Louis and Arvella Hazel (Balsley) Detell.

Jay was last employed at Andrews Honda.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church and a 1965 graduate of Salem High School. He was a life member of the AMVETS, VFW, and was also a member of the Italian American Club.

Jay served in the U.S. Marine Corp during in the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart.

Jay was a free spirit, after his time in the service he would pick up and move all over the country including Vegas, Dallas, and Orlando. Jay enjoyed fishing, reading, and loved Elvis Presley.

Jay is survived by niece, Robin Slocum; nephew, Scott Slocum; niece, JoLynn Mick; nephew, Mark Slocum; and several great- nieces and nephews. He also leaves his best friend, Bill Syppko.

Besides his parents, Jay was preceded in death by his sister, Dennise Ann Slocum.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 10:00 a.m.- 12 Noon at Stark Memorial.

A brief service will be held Wednesday at 12:30 p.m at Hope Cemetery Chapel in Salem, where full military honors will be presented by the Salem Honor Guard.

