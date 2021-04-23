Jason Allen Sisco, East Rochester, Ohio

EAST ROCHESTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Allen Sisco, 50, died suddenly Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born February 24, 1971 in Salem, Ohio, son of Jimmy Lee and Karen (Arch) Sisco of Bolivar, Tennessee.

Jason was a 1989 graduate of Columbiana High School.

He previously worked at Fresh Mark for 26 years.

An outdoorsman at heart, he loved hunting, fishing, and grilling.

He had a great heart and he would do anything for anybody.

Besides his parents, Jason is survived by his wife, Heidi (Plumley) Sisco, whom he married April 25, 1997; one daughter, Rachel (Phillip) Mercer of East Rochester; three grandchildren, McKenna Hardy, Ryan Armstrong and Elisa Mercer. He is also survived by honorary children, grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Per Jason’s wishes there will be a Celebration Life BBQ at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

