SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jaqueline “Jacquie” (Orr) Nedelka, 95, of Salem, died peacefully on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Columbus, surrounded by family.

She was born February 4, 1928, daughter of the late Edwin G. and Edna (Hollinger) Orr.

Jacquie was a 1946 graduate of Salem High School.

She was a member of Holy Trinity English Lutheran Church.

Jacquie was preceded in death by her husband, Octavian “Torch” Nedelka, whom she married on December 4, 1948.

Jacquie worked over 20 years for Strouss/Kaufmann Department stores in Salem and Austintown, retiring in 1987.

She was active in Veterans Affairs and a member of AMVETS Auxiliary for many years, holding various offices at state and national levels. Jacquie was secretary of the Salem War Memorial Committee and worked tirelessly to help raise funds for the monument dedicated to the veterans of the Salem community who served our country in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. That monument stands today on the front lawn of Salem City Hall.

She was also the coordinator of her high school reunions for many years. Her classmates honored her in 2011 in appreciation for 65 years of dedication as secretary and caring for her classmates. Up until the pandemic, she was still meeting with her surviving classmates every month for breakfast.

Jacquie was an avid gardener and diehard follower of the Buckeyes, Browns, Cavs and Guardians.

She is survived by her daughters, Wendy (Jack) Detwiler and Karen Nedelka of Columbus; two grandchildren, Evan (Kati) Detwiler of San Diego and Halle (Blaine) Bullock of Columbus and several beloved nieces.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at Stark Memorial with calling hours starting at 9:30 a.m.

She will be laid to rest at Lisbon Cemetery beside her husband, Octavian “Torch” Nedelka.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem High School Alumni Association, 330 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

