SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jannette A. (Rickman) Leatherman, 70, died Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, daughter of the late Karl Rickman and Adele (Scholl) Bertram.

Jannette was a 1969 graduate of Salem High School.

Survivors include her stepmom, Roseann Rickman; two sons, William L. “Buzzer” Jr. (Brittany) Bowman of Richmond, Virginia and Karl D. “Desi” (Willyn) Bowman of Sadieville, Kentucky; two daughters, Rachel R. Wells of Washingtonville and Mellie Jo Wells of Lisbon; three sisters, Lynnette Moretz of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Dona Blondet of Conover, North CArolina and Lois Barker of Fort Mill, South Carolina; two brothers, Rick (Linda) Rickman of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Desi (Kitty) Rickman of Salem; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Jannette was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Leatherman; a daughter, Sylvia Sell and a brother, Don Rickman.

A celebration of life for family will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

