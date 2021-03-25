Janis Saavedra-Michaels, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janis Saavedra-Michaels, 67, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at her residence.

She was born September 22, 1953 in Long Beach, California, daughter of Ray Saavedra of Corona, California and the late Margie Thomas Saavedra.

Janis thoroughly enjoyed making crafts.

Survivors include her husband, John Michaels of Salem; two daughters, Karin and Kim Ecklund of Corona, California; grandson, Carsen Ecklunch of Corona, California; two brothers, Tom (Julie) Saavedra and Steve (Jenny) Saavedra.

Besides her mother, a brother, Ed Saavedra also preceded her in death.

No services will be held.

Burial will be held at Grove Hill in Hanoverton.

