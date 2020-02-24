Janis A. Yereb, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janis A. Yereb, 79, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman.

Janis was born July 7, 1940, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John J. Yereb and Mary (Tekavec) Yereb.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John R. “Bob” Yereb; a sister, Esther M. Miller and a niece, Lorre Yereb.

Janis was a 1958 graduate of Columbiana High School and received a Bachelor of Science in education with art as her major and English as her minor from Youngstown State University in June 1961. She also held a master’s degree from Western Reserve University, Cleveland, which she received in September 1965. She held a Permanent Teacher’s License for art from the Ohio Department of Education.

Janis applied for and was hired as an art teacher at Salem High School in 1961, servicing Salem schools as a teacher of art for 51 years and retiring August 31, 2012. She was the advisor for the National Art Honor Society at Salem High School and entered many of her students’ artwork over the years in the Governor’s Art Show, Columbus.

On her application for her teaching position with Salem Schools in 1961, Janis listed her interests as “Art, Fashion, Design, Music and People.” All these interests were the thrust of her life and remained so until her recent death.

Janis was involved in many community activities and served on many boards, including the Salem Community Concert Association, Story Book Museum, Salem Preservation Society and she performed with the America First Ladies group, portraying Lady Bird Johnson and Caroline Harrison. She was a founding member of the Burchfield Homestead Society, where she served as a director from its inception and most recently as president of the society and curator for the Burchfield Museum in Salem.

Janis is survived by a niece, Cindy Cook of Pleasanton, California; a nephew, Larry Miller of Roseville, California and numerous close and loving friends she considered “family by choice.”

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home, Salem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Burchfield Homestead Society, P.O. Box 317, Salem, OH 44460.

