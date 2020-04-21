Janice Kay Jeffries Bosu, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Kay Jeffries Bosu passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, April 18, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center in the company of her husband and daughter.

She was born August 20, 1937 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Rhodes) Jeffries.

Janice graduated from Salem High School in the Class of 1955 and attended Akron University where she earned a Bachelors of Education in Biology. She also earned a Masters degree in Guidance and Counseling from Westminster College.

She was a science teacher and guidance counselor at Salem Junior High and Salem High Schools (respectively) for 30 plus years where she, not only touched the lives of many students, but also the staff of Salem schools.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband, daughter and grandsons with favorite destinations being Cape Cod, Outer Banks, Daytona and Las Vegas. A life-long Salem Quaker fan, she especially enjoyed watching her future husband play high school basketball and eventually watching her grandsons’ high school sporting events. Most importantly, Janice loved her entire family and always looked forward to occasions that brought everyone together.

Janice is survived by her husband of 62 years, Kenneth J. Bosu, a daughter, Susan (Jerry) Buckley and two grandsons, Ken Buckley and Lance (Molly) Buckley. She also is survived by her sister, Barbara (Brent) Thomas and brother, Gary (Becky) Jeffries and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Chahine and the Blood and Cancer Center in Canfield, Ohio for three years of love and care. Also, to the nurses and doctors of Salem Regional Medical Center for the wonderful care at Janice’s end of life.

Private services will be held at Stark Memorial with burial taking place at Hope Cemetery. A webcast will be available on the website under her obituary after the service.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Salem Alumni Association, 330 East State St., Salem, OH 44460.

