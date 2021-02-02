Janice Kay DiPasquale, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Kay DiPasquale, 74, died Monday, February 1, 2021 at Windsor House at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana.

She was born July 2, 1946 in East Liverpool, daughter of the late Forest and Florence (Echols) Taylor.

Janice was a 1964 graduate of East Liverpool High School.

She was a member of First Friends Church.

She was a member of the Beaver Meadows Golf League. She thoroughly enjoyed reading and collecting books and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, John DiPasquale; whom she married November 20, 1965; two sons, Jeff (Nikki) DiPasquale of Toronto and Eric (Laura) DiPasquale of Franklin, Tennessee; daughter, Dena DiPasquale Miller of Wadsworth; five grandchildren, Tyler Albaugh, Ashley Ammond, Scarlett DiPasquale and Aidan DiPasquale and three great-grandchildren, Emery Albaugh, Gianna Ammond and Giovanni Ammond.

Besides her parents, two brothers, Jeff Taylor and Jim Taylor and a grandson, Adam Albaugh also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Pastor Pete Fowler officiating. Calling hours will be held from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger and bring your own mask. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Windsor House at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, 1899 W. Garfield Road, Columbiana, OH 44408.

