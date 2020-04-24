Breaking News
Janice F. Lanterman, Salem, Ohio

Stark Memorial Funeral Home

April 23, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Janice F. Lanterman, Salem, Ohio - obit
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice F. Lanterman, age 72, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her home.

She was born January 19, 1948 in Toronto, daughter of the late Marie Robertson.

Janice worked as a sales clerk for Stambaugh Thompson and Busy Beaver.

She was a member of the Tri-County Four Wheelers and attended Toronto schools.

Survivors include two sons, John Casey from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Clint Wern of Salem; daughter, Denise Tyson of Salem; sister, April Sheely of Salem; two brothers, Bill Robertson and Tim Robertson of Toronto and two grandchildren.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janice F. Lanterman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 26, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

