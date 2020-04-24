Janice F. Lanterman, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice F. Lanterman, age 72, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her home.

She was born January 19, 1948 in Toronto, daughter of the late Marie Robertson.

Janice worked as a sales clerk for Stambaugh Thompson and Busy Beaver.

She was a member of the Tri-County Four Wheelers and attended Toronto schools.

Survivors include two sons, John Casey from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Clint Wern of Salem; daughter, Denise Tyson of Salem; sister, April Sheely of Salem; two brothers, Bill Robertson and Tim Robertson of Toronto and two grandchildren.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 26, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.