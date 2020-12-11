Janice E. Olmstead, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice E. Olmstead, 96, died December 9, 2020 at Salem North Healthcare Center.

She was born December 4, 1924 in Sligo, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Eugene and Evelyn (Heeter) Logue.

Janice was a 1942 graduate of Salem High School.

She worked as a secretary for 17 years at Eljer Company.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Salem.

Her husband Jack C. Olmstead, whom she married Nov 19, 1976, died in 2008.

She is survived by two daughters, Barbara (Ralph) Taylor of Salem and Judith (Jeffrey) Dangel of Salem; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Janice was preceded in death by her daughter, Lorrie Cain and sister, Doreen Dunn.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

