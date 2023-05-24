LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lee (Sanders) Kelm of Leetonia passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the age of 70 at the Salem Regional Medical Center. She had been battling cancer for several years.

She was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Ohl) Sanders of Salem, and a 1971 graduate of Salem High School.

Before retiring, Janet worked as a customer service representative at MPI Label Systems in Sebring, Ohio. She was a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother, a fan of baseball and football, and enjoyed fashion, arts, and crafts.

Janet is survived by her sons, Jonathon (Ashley) and Joshua (Cassie); grandsons, Carl and Robert; granddaughter, Lucy; grandsons, Robert and Conner; and sister, Karen Turnbull.

Aside from her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Carl, whom she married on August 24, 1974.

Friends and family may call from 12 Noon – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home, with family sharing to follow at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery in Salem. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your preferred cancer charity in Janet’s name.

