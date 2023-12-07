WINONA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our precious mother, Janet Louis Dawes, sadly passed away on the morning of Wednesday, December 6, 2023. She was so many things to so many people. She was a daughter, sister, wife, grandma, nana, great grandmother, a friend and her daughters’ hero.

Her story began on February 2, 1947, the youngest daughter of Lloyd and Mary Wank.

She resided in Winona, Ohio and was a longtime member of the Winona Friends Church.

While raising her children she became a beautician then later worked for many years at Winona Frozen Foods.

There are no words that can express the amount of sorrow our family is feeling at this time. She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Kim Thomas and Tammy Daggy; her sister, Karen Galchick; grandchildren, Jeremy (Raelynn) Thomas, Courtney (Sam) Martucci, Taylor (Charles) Metzgar, Logan (Isaiah) Chestnut, Kyleigh and Kendyl Daggy and Haille Metzgar; great-grandchildren, Adyson, Brennen, Reed, Dane, Cason and Cohen and niece and nephew, Cheri and Jay Galchick.

Our family was blessed to be given time to spend with mom on Monday. We shared laughter, lots of tears, great memories but most of all we felt the love our mom had for her family.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Gordon Dawes; her parents, Lloyd and Mary Wank; sister, Lois Thompson and son-in-law, Jeff Daggy.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Janet’s life on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. The celebration will be held at the Winona Friends Church with a dinner to follow.

