Janet Joy Kale Schmidt, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Joy Kale Schmidt, 79, died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

She was born on September 21, 1941, in Salem, Ohio, to Clyde W. Kale and Virginia Pasco.

Jan “Joy” to family and friends—was truly a joy to know and she shared her infectious smile with everyone she met!

In addition to living in Galion and Columbus, Ohio, she lived in California, Texas, Florida and Oregon before returning to her beloved Salem, where she lived for a total of 68 years throughout her life.

She loved her family deeply; she thought friends were essential to a fun-filled life; she believed pets should be treated as family members and she considered her faith to be all-important.

Rated high on her list of favorite things were books (she often talked about setting up her own Dewey Decimal system) and cooking, especially her Aunt Jo’s handed-down recipes (pasta fagioli, anyone?).

She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and served as secretary of the Salem Seniors. She was a member of the Salem Historical Society, had been a member of the Salem branch of LCBA, and had participated in the Salem Community Pantry.

She worked for many years as a secretary and bookkeeper.

She is survived by her son, John S. Taylor, Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Kris and Craig Patenaude; grandsons, Justin and Ryan Taylor; sisters, Karen (Hiro) Nakayama, Patricia Ridenour, Dianne (Mark) Stillion and Pamela (Ron) Christofferson and brothers, Earl John (Sandy) Stokes, Gerald (Cleo) Kale, Thomas (Kristy) Kale and Joseph (Charlene) Kale.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry and twin daughters, Patty Jayne and Peggy Jo Taylor.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery. The service will be held outside at the gravesite and all are welcome. For the safety of the Schmidt family, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

Her children are planning a celebration of life to be held later when larger groups can be held safely.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1089 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460 or Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

