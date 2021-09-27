Janet Dianne Shears, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Dianne (Sooy) Shears, 80, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana.

She was born April 11, 1941, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Edward Chester and Betty (Miles) Sooy.

Janet was a lifetime area resident.

She was a teacher at Salem City Schools for 25 years and previously worked at Leetonia Schools.

Janet was a member of the Church of Christ in Columbiana, a Sunday School teacher, youth group leader, and Deaconess.

Other memberships include, Salem Garden Club, Eastern Star, Jobs Daughters, NEA, SEA, Alpha Chi Omega, and Kappa Delta Phi (professional sorority). She also volunteered for Angels for Animals and was a Cub Scout leader.

She received her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Elementary Education at Kent State University and was awarded the Teacher Model of the Year 1966 – recognized in NYC.

Janet loved to travel. Her family traveled extensively throughout the United States. Upon retiring she traveled abroad many times. Her favorite trips were to Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Russia.

She was the only child born on Good Friday at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. She was given a special blessing in mass.

Janet is survived by her husband, Jan Charles Shears whom she married June 30, 1963; two sons, David Charles Shears of North Lima and Steven Andrew Shears, Beaver, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Susan Dianne (John) Spadaro and their children, Ryan, Kristen and Anna of Frederick, Maryland and Judith Ann (Paul) Miller and their children, Michael and Gretchen of Lisbon; sister-in-law, Sally Collins of Sebring and five grandchildren.

Besides her parents, a sister, Carol Wiley also preceded her in death.

Friends and family will be received from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m., Thursday September 30, 2021, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Rev Gary Bailey officiating.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Saint Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or St Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, 1899 Garfield Road, Columbiana, OH 44408.

