Janet Ann Bender, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Ann Bender, 81, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center surrounded by family.

Janet was born on January 19, 1940, in Alliance, Ohio, a daughter of Louis and Annabel Walker Morris.

She was a 1958 graduate of Alliance High School.

Janet worked at the Salem Public Library for 22 years, retiring in 2005.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Janet was a founder of the Columbiana County Mental Health Group. She was a member of Daughters of American Revolution and Colonial Dames and War of 1812.

Janet enjoyed genealogy, traveling, spending time with her grandchildren and was an avid reader.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald Bender whom she married September 5, 1998; her children, Daniel Borrelli of North Lima, David Borrelli of Huntington Beach, California, Richard (Madelyn) Borrelli of Sun City, California and Kathryn Borrelli-Davis of Hanoverton; three grandchildren, Ethan, Preston and Adriana; stepchildren, Greg (Lisa) Bender of Wellsville, Scott (Debra) Bender of Rogers and Matt (Addie) Bender of Salem; eight stepgrandchildren, 14 stepgreat-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Lou (Ronald) Shively of Salem; two nieces and one nephew.

Besides her parents, Janet was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Morris.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church. with Fr. Robert Edwards officiating.

Friends and family will be received Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial.

Burial will be held at Woodsdale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Columbiana County Mental Health, 27 Vista Drive, Lisbon, OH 44432.

The family would like to thank Dr. A. Fredrickson, Dr. D. Sankovic, Salem Renal Group, Salem Regional Medical Center nurses and doctors for their excellent care.

