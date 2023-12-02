LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jamie Sue (Woodall) Berresford, 46, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Salem Regional Medical Center on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., following a very lengthy illness. She was 46 years young at her time of passing.

Jamie is survived in death by her husband, Justin “Snuffy” Berresford; three children, Austin James (Shelly) Berresford (29), Andrew Michael (Cassie) Berresford (23), Jaclyn Rylee Berresford (21) and grandson, Logan Howell (15). She is also survived by her mother, Frances “Jane” (Pasco) Woodall; her younger sister, Jessica “Jessi” (Woodall) Lease, as well as, many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, niece, nephew and dear friends.

She was predeceased by her father, Richard “Dick” Woodall, Jr. and her sister, Jeanie Marie Woodall.

Jamie attended United Local Elementary and Highschool and co-owned and ran a business with her husband, Justin, called “Redstone Recycling, LLC,” where she took great pride in her work and cared deeply for her employees. Friday nights at the “Round Table” in her home with her employees was one of her favorite places to be. Many memories and great laughs were shared there.

Jamie’s interests included listening to Five Finger Death Punch, swimming, watching crime TV shows and spending time with her family and friends. Jamie loved being by the water. Lake Erie was her most favorite place to be. She lived by Lake Erie and Guilford Lake for many years. She also loved to fish when her health permitted it.

Jamie adored her children and her niece and nephew, Presley, 7 and Easton, 9, with the fierceness of a mama bear. She was always there if someone she loved needed a shoulder or even some very blunt advice. Sugar-coating was foreign to her. She would always tell you what she thought no matter your sensitivities and those closest to her loved that about her.

Even as her health declined, she always managed to smile. Her laugh was as infectious as her sense of humor. Jamie never let anything stop her from reaching a goal and that mentality is ever-present in her children. She taught everyone who knew her how to fight with her heart of gold and warrior soul. To say that she will be missed is an unbelievable understatement, but to say that she has earned her rest is, as well. So, sleep sweet, Jamie and know that you were loved deeply by everyone around you.

As per Jamie’s wishes, there will be no services.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe to help her children cover her final expenses.

“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” – A.A. Milne

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jamie Sue (Woodall) Berresford, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.