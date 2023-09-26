SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jamie Pastore, Sr., 36, died Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at in Washingtonville, Ohio.

He was born September 2, 1987, in Salem, Ohio, son of Lee and Francine (Locke) Pastore.

Jamie was a high school graduate and went on to work in construction. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and a talented tattoo artist.

Besides his parents, survivors include his children, Ella, Jamie, Jr., Gabrielle and three sisters, Larissa Green, Ashley Pastore, Heather (Nick) Perslipsky.

A brother, David Pastore, preceded him in death.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Stark Memorial.

