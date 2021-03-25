Jamie P. Berger, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jamie P. Berger, 63, of Salem, Ohio passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 after a short illness from CJD (Creutzfeldt Jacob Disease).

Jamie will be dearly missed by his wife, Marina; son Alex; mother, Marlene; brother, Keith (Jane); sisters, Sherry (Rob) Soules and Leslie (Don) McAbier; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul.

A special mention goes to long-time friend, Bruce Miles (they took their naps together in kindergarten!). Another special mention goes to a very pugnacious boxer dog named ‘senior’ (sadly now passed away) for whom Jamie had a real fondness.

Jamie was raised in Cuyahoga Falls by Paul and Marlene Berger. He graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School.

Early on Jamie displayed a passion for art, which defined the course his life was to follow. During his music concert attending days he silkscreened printed t-shirts to sell (favorite concerts included Pink Floyd, Queen and The Rolling Stones). He also spray-painted a friend’s van and amazingly, they remained friends! Jamie attended the Columbus School of Art and Design. Trips to flea markets filled weekends and he loved collecting 50s inspired memorabilia, a lot of which are still proudly displayed.

An appreciation of art and creativity took Jamie to New York where he worked as an art director. In New York, Jamie met his soon to be future wife. Marina was struck by Jamie’s kindness to a girl just “off the boat” from England. They were married in London in 1988. Jamie soaked up the culture and vibrancy of London. Working as an art director at advertising agencies including Leo Burnett, Jamie enjoyed TV advertising and bonding over typically English warm beers with his friends.

Jamie transferred to Leo Burnett in Chicago in 1999.

Combining a love of art and plants led Jamie and Marina to start a Landscape Design and Construction company in 2003. His artistic vision helped create some of the most beautiful spaces imaginable and he always worked tirelessly to get every last detail perfect as with everything Jamie undertook. In 2005, Jamie and his brother collaborated to create the Cranky Pressman brand.

Jamie made a point of keeping in contact with past friends and is remembered as a fantastic mentor to many people. He had patience and a willingness to share his ideas and knowledge. Jamie was a great listener. He was always positive and optimistic.

Jamie loved bonding with his son Alex over music and art and spending time in the letterpress studio. Experimenting with woodcut and printing with Alex he really enjoyed. He was fascinated with the mix of media (old fashioned woodcutting through digital images).

Jamie, you left us with so many wonderful memories.

There will be a celebration of Jamie’s life in the summer.

Donations can be made to: Online: cjdfoundation.org or mailed to The Creutzfeldt-Jacob Disease Foundation, 3634 West Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, Ohio 44333

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

