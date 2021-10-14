James W. Smith, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James W. Smith, 85, died Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Parkside Windsor in Columbiana.

He was born June 18, 1936, in Salem, son of the late James F. and Elizabeth (Homer) Smith.

James was a 1954 graduate of Greenford High School.

He served six years in the Army Reserves.

James worked at Hunt Valve Co. as a machinist for 23 years.

He was a member of the Salem Eagles Club Erie #316 and a 50-year 32nd Degree Mason with the Perry Lodge #185.

His wife, Ella Mae (Kelm) Smith whom he married March 3, 1963, preceded him in death in 1976.

Survivors include two sons, Patrick J. Smith and Shawn L. Smith, both of Salem.

Besides his parents and a daughter, Denise L. Smith and wife, Sue (Keller) Smith also preceded him in death.

A private service will be held Monday, October 18, 2021, at Hope Cemetery Chapel with the Masonic Lodge officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

