James W. Gibbs, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jimmy” W. Gibbs, 93, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 13, 1927, in Salem and was the son of Russell C. and Sara Ellen (Pearce) Gibbs.

Jimmy was beloved by his family and many friends and is survived by his twin sister, Elizabeth Thatcher; his brother, Charles (Margaret) Gibbs of Salem and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dear and devoted friend, Margaret “Sis” Winch and her family members.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Nanee Gibbs Bennett.

Jimmy graduated from Vermont Academy in Saxtons River, Vermont in 1945 and then graduated from Western Reserve University in Cleveland in 1949, with a degree in business. Jimmy was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and also served in the United States Navy. He maintained lifelong friendships with his classmates and fellow servicemen.

Jimmy owned and operated American Laundry and Dry Cleaning Company in Salem for more than 50 years.

Jimmy was a devout Christian and a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Salem, where he served as a Deacon, an Elder and a Sunday School teacher. He was the oldest member of the Salem Rotary Club, having joined in 1958. He served as President of Rotary from 1974-75 and was given a Paul Harris Fellow award.

He was a strong supporter of the Boy Scouts of America. Jimmy served as President of the Columbiana County BSA Council and was given the Silver Beaver award, the highest local achievement attainable.

Jimmy also served on the Board of the Columbiana County Housing Task Force, on the Advisory Board of Kent State University, Salem Branch and volunteered regularly at the Columbiana County election polls.

Jimmy had a love of business and the Republican Party and actively read about and participated in both.

He enjoyed his membership at the Salem Golf Club, where he dined most evenings after joining in 1974. His passions were decorating and entertaining in his family home, collecting beautiful antique furniture and appointments, refinishing and painting and spending time with friends and family in Salem and in New England. Jimmy spent vacations with his family in picturesque Freedom, New Hampshire and loved sharing wonderful lobster dinners. Those who knew him best will remember Jimmy for his loving and generous spirit, his knee-slapping laughter and his devotion to all traditional presentations.

Jimmy’s funeral service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Salem on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with the Reverend Ross Jackson officiating. There will be no calling hours, but family members will greet friends in the Sanctuary from 10:00 a.m. until the service begins.

Interment will be held at Grandview Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church, 436 East 2nd Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

