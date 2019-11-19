James Russell “Jim” Fattler, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Russell “Jim” Fattler, 69, of Salem Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at home.

He was born on September 28, 1950 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Russell and Vivian (Cain) Fattler.

Jim graduated from Salem High School, class of 1968.

He will be remembered for his love of music and sports. He was an avid golfer and a loyal fan of the Browns, Cavs, Indians, Buckeyes, & Quakers.

He retired from Salem City Schools, where he was both a dedicated employee and an active volunteer for many Quaker sporting events. He took great pride in his recent award for helping with Salem Basketball for 30 years.

Never far from a song or story, Jim enjoyed playing guitar and imparting his knowledge to others.

Jim is survived by his loving family; son, Brian (Jaime) Fattler; grandchildren, Robert, Devin, Logan, and Kaitlyn Fattler, Emily Sheets and Megan Zepernick and great-granddaughter, Jayla Rose Fattler. He is further survived by his niece and many special friends, who he loved as family.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Stark Memorial with the funeral following at 7:30 p.m.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his twin brother, John Fattler.

A private burial will be at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit at later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial donations be made to Salem High School Athletic Boosters, 1200 E. Sixth St., Salem, OH 44460 in Jim’s name.

