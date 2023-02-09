SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Robert Shea, 55, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

He was born on February 4, 1968 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Terry Leech and Sandra Zahner-Dwyer.

Jim honorably served in the U.S. Army.

He worked as a procurement analyst for East Manufacturing.

He was an avid household DIYer. Jim’s family was his biggest and proudest accomplishment. He loved being a husband, dad and papa. Jim enjoyed traveling the world with his wife and children, watching the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers football teams and enjoyed St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He was known for his competitive spirit whether it be as a football player and coach, volleyball player, softball player or family game nights. He is loved by so many.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sherry Shea; his children, April (Don) Griseto, Brittany (Tom) Scala, Matthew Kopcsak, Abbie (Nick) Shea-Kiedaisch, Mikayla (Luke) Schreffler, James Shea, Ashley (Paul) Brownell, Josh Barker and Briana Barker; his grandchildren, Madison, Alexander, Isabella, Maverick, Andrew and Roman; his parents, Sandra (Larry) Dwyer and Terry (Linda) Leech and his siblings, Linda Lou (Phil) Tuten, Adam (Amanda) Leech and Terry Leech, Jr.

He is predeceased by his father, Skip Shea and his grandparents, Mary and Ralph Zahner.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home, with Pastor Jay Radman officiating. Friends and family will be received from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., prior to the service.

