James Robert Brown, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Robert Brown, age 64, passed away at Salem Regional Medical Center on Monday, July 20, 2020.

He was born November 17, 1955 in Knoxville, Tennessee, son of the late Raymond Lee and Deltha (Brinyark) Brown.

James worked as a machine operator for American Wire and Cable. He is Baptist by Faith.

Survivors include his wife, Paula M. (Everard) Brown whom he married November 10, 1979; three daughters, Angela (Mark) Dannemiller, Christina M. (Shylo) Carnes and Amber Brown, all of Salem; two sisters, Kathy (Marty) Satterfield and Marlene Goodman, both of Knoxville, Tennessee; two brothers, Freddy (Christine) Brown and Michael Brown, both of Knoxville, Tennessee; nephew, James Tilson of Knoxville, Tennessee and four grandchildren, Audriana Lanum, Mackenzie, Hunter and Landon Carnes.

Besides his parents, a sister, Shirley Robertson and five brothers, Philozan, Raymond Jr., Harvey, Howard and Tony Brown also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Stark Memorial. A livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 and 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

For the safety of the Brown family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, do not linger and bring your own mask.

