James Richard Lantz, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Richard Lantz, 73, died Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

James was affectionately known as Jim.

He was born on February 3, 1948, in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Richard James and Esther (Miller) Lantz.

He was a 1966 graduate of Salem High School. Jim then went on to graduate from Kent State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education majoring in English.

He started his teaching career at Columbiana High School. When he received the job as the Salem High School baseball coach, he then taught English and Speech at Salem High School, retiring in 2005.

Jim was very active in town, where he was a member of the Independent Hose Club, Salem Eagles, Salem VFW and the Salem Elks.

Jim had a love for the Cleveland Indians and Browns and enjoyed woodworking, playing golf and gardening.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Lantz (Garick), whom he married October 5, 2017; two children, Jamie and Jesse; one brother, John (Carol) Lantz of Salem; one sister, Lori (David) Staley of Lisbon; one sister-in-law, Barb Lantz of Salem; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Lantz.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 26, 2021, at the funeral home, where there will be an Elks Service at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s name to the Salem Alumni Association, 330 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460 or to the donor’s choice.

