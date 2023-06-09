SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” R. Coy, age 91 of Millersburg, formerly of Salem, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Sycamore Run Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Millersburg, Ohio following a period of declining health.

Jim was born September 25, 1931, in Salem, Ohio to the late Wilbur L. and Alice (Zimmerman) Coy.

He attended Salem High School.

On November 9, 1952, he married Esther Jane (Krahling) Coy of Sebring, Ohio who died on January 6, 2019.

Jim worked on the family farm where they raised and showed Belgian horses and Hereford cattle at the local county fairs. He also worked at the family car dealership, Wilbur L. Coy & Company. He later worked for Hickey Metal Fabrication, retiring from there in 2004.

Jim was a member of several local organizations including Winona Rurtian Club, the Salem Elks, and the United Commercial Travelers organization where he served at both the local and state level. He was also a Perry Township Trustee.

Jim was a member of the Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith where he had served as an usher and a deacon.

Jim loved being outdoors and you could always find him mowing his yard.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Cindy of Shreve and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Howard Coy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Wooster Road, Wooster, OH 44691; Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith, 250 Georgetown Road, Salem, OH 44460; or Salem Alumni Association, 330 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. – Noon, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Stark Memorial. A funeral service will immediately follow at Noon with Alan Robbins officiating.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

If unable to attend, show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James “Jim” R. Coy, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 11 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.