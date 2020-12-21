James Michael Morrison, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, December 19, 2020, James Michael Morrison, loving son, husband, father of two and grandfather of five, went home to be with his Lord, at the age of 66.

James was born on September 15, 1954, in Sutton, West Virginia, to John and Anna Morrison.

Jim was a member of First Christian Church in Salem, where he attended the Koinonia Sunday School class. He also frequently attended Winona Friends Church with family.

Jim sold professional tools and was loved by all his customers. He was also a machinist and he retired as an inspector from CMCO.

On November 23, 1973, he married the love of his life, Loretta Hamrick. They raised a son, James and a daughter, Nikki.

Jim had a passion for the Western lifestyle, for the rusticity and minimalism that it brought to his life. He was a simple man who sought the finer things in heart and soul, rather than in material. Jim was a deeply devoted son, husband, father and grandfather. He was known for his loyal friendship, quick wit, twinkling eyes, kind and compassionate spirit and willingness to help others. He had very clear beliefs of right and wrong and held fast to those beliefs all of his days. He will truly be missed.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta.

He is survived by his mother and father, Anna and John Morrison of Little Birch, West Virginia; his two children, James C. (Judy) Morrison of Hubbard, Ohio and Nikki J. (Daniel) Reynolds of Leetonia, Ohio; his brothers, David Morrison of Champion, Ohio, Randy (Theresa) Morrison of Tarpley, Texas and five grandchildren, James Clayton Morrison, Julia Paige Reynolds, Luke Clayton Reynolds, Rachel Lauren Reynolds and Sarah Jo Reynolds.

A private graveside service and burial will be held Monday, December 21, 2020, at Franklin Square Cemetery.

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Michael Morrison, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.