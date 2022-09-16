SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Drotleff passed from this life Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Jim was 75 years old.

He was born March 20, 1947, son of the late Fritz Henry and Mary Dorothea (Schmidt) Drotleff.

Jim spent his work life as parts manager at the former Salona Supply Inc. in Salem and retired after many years of service as the office manager for Myers Equipment in Canfield. Jim spent his retirement years as a farmer on the family farm. Jim and his wife, Judy were the 3rd generation to own the family farm.

Jim leaves his wife, Judith Ann (Klein) of Salem, Ohio, October 28, 2022, would have been their 55th wedding anniversary. Jim and Judy were Salem High School sweethearts of the class of 1965. They have known each other all their lives and have enjoyed many adventures throughout their time together.

Jim was a life member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and the Salem Saxon Club, a retired Perry Township zoning board member, a current member of the Winona Ruritans, Salem Elks and United Commercial Travelers.

Jim also enjoyed his family and leaves behind to cherish his memory his brother, Fred (June) Drotleff; his sister, Dorothy (Fred) Conser of Salem; brother-in-law, Pastor Donald Gordineer of Dayton, Montana; sister in law, Kathy (Steve) Vincent of Wilmington,Ohio; nieces and nephews, John (Meghan) Gordineer and family, Joshua (Skye) Gordineer and family of San Jose, California, James (Claudia) Drotleff and family and Daniel Drotleff, all of Salem; Brandon (Jill) Cline and family, Sara (Landon) Baize and family, all of Peachtree City, Georgia, Jeffrey (Jenny) Cline and family of Senoia, Georgia, Jason Cline of Fayetteville, Geogia, Shelly (Chuck) McKay and family, Jonathan (Portia) Vincent and family of Wilmington, Ohio; and his beloved service dog, Drake; pets, Lacey and Alex. Jim was a Godfather to many children.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Sandie Gordineer; nephew, Pieter Gordineer and sister-in-law, Barbara Ann Cline.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial.

Services for Jim will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Salem. Friends may call an hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 251 S. Broadway Ave., Salem, OH 44460 and Salem Alumni Association, 330 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

