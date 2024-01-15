SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Bruderly, known as Jim to his friends and family, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 14, 2024, in his hometown of Salem, Ohio, at the age of 68.

He was born on March 4, 1955 in Salem.

Jim shared 27 beautiful years of marriage with his beloved wife, Ruth, whom he met in Florida while they both worked for Tropicana. Jim was a cherished brother to his sister, Pam (Rich) Reid, and leaves behind his stepchildren, Angela Adams of Salem, Billy Drake, Jr. of Bradenton, Florida, and Michell Imes of Bradenton, Florida.

Before his passing, Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Marge Bruderly, who instilled in him the values of kindness and humor that he carried throughout his life.

Jim was as an elementary school teacher in Leetonia, where he also offered his expertise through tutoring.

A man of many interests, Jim achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in his youth, an accomplishment that foreshadowed his lifelong love of the outdoors. He cherished the memories of hunting with his grandfather, a pastime that fostered his deep appreciation for nature.

Those who knew Jim will remember him for his sense of humor and the kindness that he extended to everyone he met.

Calling hours will be from Noon-1:00 p.m. Friday, January 19, 2024, with a funeral service to be held at 1:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salem High School Alumni Association, 330 E. State Street., Salem, Ohio 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.