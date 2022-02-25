SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Laughlin passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022 after a brief illness at Salem Regional Medical Center.

James was born June 1, 1929 in East Liverpool, Ohio to the late Philip (PK) and Martha Laughlin.

James or “Lock” as he was known as to his closest friends graduated from Salem High School in 1947.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1948-1951 and served in the Korean War from 1950-1951.

Upon returning from the War, he enrolled at Mount Union College in 1951.

On August 1952 he married the love of his life Joyce Lowry.

He was a member of the Mount Union football and baseball teams and a member Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. In 1955, he graduated from Mount and went on to begin a banking career.

He joined Central Federal Savings and Loan in 1957 and in 1964 moved to First Steubenville Savings and Loan as Vice President He remained there until 1977. In 1977 Jim moved with Joyce to Xenia where he became Chairman and CEO of AmeriFirst Bank in Xenia. Jim served on many community boards and committees during his career.

Jim was a member of the Salem First Presbyterian Church, the Elks and the Salem Golf Club. Jim was an avid sports enthusiast and star athlete, inducted to the Mount Union Hall of Fame, the M Club, for baseball in 1984. Throughout his life he also officiated football and basketball for high schools and small colleges throughout Ohio.

Golf was a passion of his for decades and he recorded eight holes in one. He was beloved by all the members at the Golf Club and continued to play until age 90.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Martha (Hamilton), his brother, Robert and sister, Dora (Laughlin) Tinsley.

Jim is survived by his beloved Joyce (Lowry), with whom he celebrated 69 years of marriage; brother, Wayne Kirby Laughlin; nieces and nephews, Rebecca (Tinsley) Halverstadt, Farber Tinsley, John (Pam) Tinsley, Rick (Jackie) Tinsley and Samantha Tinsley, Jimmy Laughlin, Kirby (Jill) Laughlin and Lisa (Mark) Guthrie. Also, Barbara (Lowry) Sobotka and Graham Sobotka.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Monday, February 28, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church with Pastor Dan Schomer. Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Presbyterian Church, 436 E. Second St., Salem, OH 44460.

