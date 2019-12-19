James L. “Bo” Herron, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James L. “Bo” Herron, age 63, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Salem North Healthcare after a long illness.

He was born September 24, 1956 in Salem, son of the late Bruce R. and Marilyn (Miller) Herron.

Bo was a 1974 graduate of Salem High School.

He was a cement contractor after graduating and later expanded his business into real estate development and constructing homes in the Salem area for Herron Real Estate.

Bo was a songwriter and musician and his band, ‘Bo and the Arrows’ had one of his songs, “Suzy Why” receive radio airplay in the 1980s. As Bo liked to joke, “The record was a huge hit! It sold five copies. I bought one, my brother and sister and my mom and dad bought the others.”

Bo loved sports and he was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Indians fan. Bo was always there to help someone in need. His positive outlook on life and his humor were contagious.

Survivors include his brother, Rick Herron of Salem; sister, Beverly (Bill) Davies of San Ramon, California; his nephews, Jason Herron and Matthew Herron and nieces, Sara Davies Seely, Marie Davies and Kimberly Davies,

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army, P.O. Box 703, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.