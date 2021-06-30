James “Jim” Price, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Price, 65, passed to his heavenly home Monday, June 28, 2021, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born February 26, 1956, in Salem, a son of the late Charles “Porky” and Mary (Shivers) Price.

Jim loved hunting and being out in the woods with his family and beloved beagle, Violet. He also enjoyed going to outdoor festivals and fairs with his wife Connie.

Jim was a hard-working and well-liked employee at Salem Regional Medical Center for many years and enjoyed knowing all the people who worked there.

Jim loved the Lord Jesus and wanted everyone to know Him. He attended Church at the Center in Salem.

Survivors include his wife, Connie (Frost) Price of Salem, whom he married April 30, 1983; his children, Daniel Price, Christin Price and Nathan Price; his many siblings, Patricia Crone, Charles (Jane) Price, Norman (Beverly) Price, Mary Price, Deborah (Gary) Walker, Alan Price, John (Mary) Price and Richard (Lisa) Price and many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.

A son, James Price, was waiting for him in heaven.

There will be no calling hours. A spreading of the ashes ceremony will be held in the fall, Jim’s favorite season.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.

To view Jim’s obituary, send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

