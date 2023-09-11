SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” M. Ciminelli, Jr., age 93, of Salem, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

He was born to parents James M. Sr. and Jacqueline Ciminelli on November 2, 1929, in Salem and grew up in Leetonia.

Jim graduated from Leetonia High School in 1947.

He was a US Air Force veteran and later retired from General Motors, dedicating several years to his role as a skilled die welder.

Family held a significant place in Jim’s heart. Alongside his knack for woodcarving and collecting pipes, he excelled at crosswords and other word puzzles. Cooking and collecting cookbooks was another of his interests. He also found joy in hunting and frequently traveled out west to visit with his family. Accompanied by his cherished wife Betty, Jim often ventured with their close friends and family, Patty and Dave. Together, they went on a remarkable expedition to Alaska and an extensive tour of the western United States. Brother-in-law, Walt (Pat) Burger joined them for many travels as well.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jim (Deb) Ciminelli of Mountain View, Wyoming, Marty (Martha) Ciminelli of Salem, Rick (Barb) Ciminelli of Aurora, Colorado; grandchildren, Nancy, Jaclyn, Marty, Jr., James, Tony, Jake, Lia, and Gabe; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Matthew, Pheonix, Gatlin, Julian, Jamie, Chloe, RJ, Clara, Charles, Brooklyn, and Ellie; sister-in-law, Patty Bush and brother-in-law, Walter (Pat) Burger.

Preceding him in death are his loving wife Betty, to whom he was married to for nearly 70 years, and his granddaughter, Jamie. Preceding him also was his brother-in-law and friend, David Bush; and sister-in-law, Ione (John) Demes.

A private celebration of Jim’s life will be held by the family. He will be laid to rest next to his wife, Betty, at Highland Memorial Park.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the Circle of Care and ProMedica Hospice care for their excellent care.

