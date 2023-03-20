SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James H. “Morrie” Morrison at the age of 77, passed away on March 20, 2023.

He was born November 25, 1945, in Salem. Morrie was the eldest of the late Frederick and Mary Lucille (Steed) Morrison.

Growing up in Salem, Morrie attended Salem Senior High School and Kent State University followed by an enlistment in the military. He was very proud of his service in the United States Navy while stationed in Monterey, California and Adak, Alaska with an honorable discharge in 1971.

He was an elder of Bethel Presbyterian Church in Salineville. For over 30 years, Morrie was a retired top-rated boat and trailer salesman, traveling throughout the country. Morrie was a life member of Salem AMVETS.

He was fortunate to be married to his late wife, Renna for 35 years. He loved geography, his Scottish ancestry, family vacations and spending time with immediate and extended family.

He leaves behind his daughter, Sheehan (Ron) Misko, granddaughters, Kelsea and Kaylin, son, MacKenzie Morrison; and brother, Jon (Missy) Morrison; nephews, Jacob, Jared and Waid, as well as several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Renna Morrison; daughter, Heather Schafer; sister Carol Smith and brother-in-law Deryl Smith.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thurs., March 23, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at Hope Cemetery Chapel with military honors by Salem Honor Guard.

If unable to attend, send a “Hugs from Home” at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To view send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.