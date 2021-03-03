James G. Brogan, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James G. Brogan, 77, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 2, 1943 in Akron, son of the late Glenn L. and Martha B. (Tallmadge) Brogan.

James was a 1961 graduate of Suffield High School.

He worked 35 years as a welder/fitter and eight years driving truck.

James enjoyed farming and motorcycle riding-doing one tank trips. He enjoyed the outdoors, his family and pets.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Charlene (Ewart) Brogan; daughter, Bobbie Jo (Robert) Roessler of Salem; two sons, Glenn A. Brogan of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Scott (Kathy) Brogan of Garrettsville; four grandchildren, Christopher and wife Clara, Grace, Joshua and Korey and three great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, a sister, Donna J. Steel also preceded him in death.

A Celebration of James’ Life will be held at a later date.

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To view James’ obituary or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James G. Brogan, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.