James Edward McDonald, Hanoverton, Ohio – Obituary

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Edward McDonald, age 88, passed away Friday, September 28, 2019 at home with family at his side after a long struggle with cancer.

He was born January 5, 1931 in Leetonia, son of the late Alex and Elizabeth (Hippley) McDonald.

James was a faithful member of the Jehovah Witnesses. He retired from Firestone Sheet Metal in Salem.

James is survived by his wife of 68 years, Carol (McNamee) McDonald, whom he married October 19, 1951; four daughters, Debbie (Augie) Thomas, Linda (Jim) Forney, Darlene (Tom) Blocksom and Cindy (Jeff) Boyett; a son, Jim (Amy) McDonald; sister, Gladys Johnson of Canfield; brother-in-law, Bob (Ann) McNamee; sister-in-law, Doris Stephenson and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, a sister, Dorothy; a brother, Bill and a granddaughter, Jackie Sue Forney also preceded him in death.

The family would like to thank Dr. J. Lugibihl and Barbie and Sammy from Hospice for their help and care.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

