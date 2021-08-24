James “Ed” Myers, Guilford Lake, Ohio

GUILFORD LAKE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Ed” Myers, 60, died Monday, August 23, 2021, at his home.

He was born January 27, 1961, in Salem, son of James C. Myers and the late Francis Carol (Ferguson) Myers.

Ed worked as a shipper/receiver for Colfor Manufacturing Inc. for 27 years and the street department of the Village of Hanover.

He was a member of the Carrollton Lodge #124.

Ed enjoyed woodworking and motorcycle riding.

Ed is survived by a special friend, Lucy and several cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, at Hanoverton Presbyterian Church with Pastor Tom Allmon officiating.

Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Stark Memorial.

