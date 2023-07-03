SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – – James Edger Peck Jr. “Slick,” 42, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

James was born on April 23, 1981 in Salem, son of the late James Edger Peck Sr. and Cindy (Maines) Peck.

He was a 2000 Salem High School graduate.

James was an excellent tree trimmer, where he worked for Nelson Tree Service and most recently Aspen Tree Service. He loved riding motorcycles, dirt bikes, and 4-Wheelers, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by one son, Levi Peck of Salem; mother of Levi, Judy Peck; siblings, Jason (Lisa) Spencer of Florida, Sandy (Mark) Peck-Smith of Lisbon, Jamie (Lewis Jr.) Peck-Brant of Rogers, Lorie Peck of Rogers; two step-daughters, Ceceilia Alesi and Destiny L. Farmer; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by his step-father, Ralph Coleman; and grandparents, Leo and Edith (Maines) Rhodes.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

