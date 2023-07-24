SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Ryan, Sr., 86, died Friday, July 21, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley in Youngstown, Ohio.



James was born on November 9, 1936, in Cameron, West Virginia the son of Robert and Harriett (Howard) Ryan.

James served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and the Bay of Pigs Invasion. He served on the USS Iowa.



James was the owner of J.R. Heating and Cooling for 35 years, until his retirement in 2012.

He was a member of Masons-Perry Lodge 185, Shriners, AMVETS, VFW in PA, Independent Hose Club and Western Reserve Motorcycle Club.



Survivors include his wife, Adeline Ryan of Salem; three sons, Stephen Ryan and his wife, Trina, of Conway, South Carolina, James Ryan, Jr. and his wife, Myrna, of Ellenton, Florida and David Ryan and his wife, Sherri, of Plainview, Connecticut; one daughter, Stacey Ekas of Salem; three grandchildren, Logan Ryan Host, Landon James Ryan and Jennifer Adeline Shatzer and her husband, Matthew; as well as one sister, Donna Jean Johnson of Glen Easton, West Virginia.



Besides his parents, Robert and Harriett Ryan, James was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.



Friends and family will be received from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Stark Memorial, where a funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Jay Eastman officiating.



If unable to attend, join our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.



To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James E. Ryan, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 25 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.