SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James D. Lemmon, age 87, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Blossom Nursing Home and Rehabilitation.

He was born March 20, 1933 in Simpson, West Virginia, son of the late Rosco and Hazel E. (Kellison) Lemmon.

No services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

