James D. Lemmon, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James D. Lemmon, Jr., 68, of Salem, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11:11 p.m. at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Boardman, Ohio, following complications of an extended illness.

Jim (or “Zeke” to his siblings) was born prematurely at Grafton City Hospital in Grafton, West Virginia on July 3, 1952 to his parents, James D. Lemmon, Sr. and Mary Rose (Dillon) Lemmon.

His family relocated to the Winona area when he was school-aged. He attended United High School and graduated in 1970. He was a talented athlete—playing football, playing basketball, and running track.

Jim entered the workforce after graduation and he worked as a journeyman pattern-maker at Eljer’s until they closed in 2004.

On October 16, 1982, he married the love of his life, Della Morris. They were blessed with two daughters, Bekka and Sara.

In addition to working with his hands at Eljer’s, he was also a gifted carpenter and created many beautiful pieces for family and friends. He loved country music and he especially loved listening to his daughters play or sing in bands and choirs.

Those still here to celebrate his life include his loving wife, Della; daughters, Bekka (Bryan) and Sara (Michael); beloved grandchildren, Quentin, Ashland, Isaiah, Dean, Mya, Piper and Gabryella and several other children that Bekka and Sara have fostered over the years. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Karen; siblings, Harold (Marlene), Linda (Frank), Peg, Mike, John and Mark; nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and niece, Chelsea.

Calling hours and a funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Stark Memorial (1014 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460). Friends and family will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a service to follow immediately at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Andy Black officiating.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.